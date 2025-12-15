Members assigned to Training Support Activity Europe conduct a Holiday food drive with The Bavaria Community And Spouses’ Club at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 12, 2025. TSAE provides home station, expeditionary, rotational and contingency training support across assigned Areas of Responsibility in order to build readiness and increase interoperability of all U.S. assigned, attached, regionally aligned forces, our Multi-National Partners, and Allies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 03:08
|Photo ID:
|9444800
|VIRIN:
|251212-A-FT253-1090
|Resolution:
|5811x3874
|Size:
|11.12 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TSAE Winter Fest. [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.