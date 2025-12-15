TSAE Winter Fest.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members assigned to Training Support Activity Europe and The Bavaria Community And Spouses’ Club, pose for a photo during TSAE Winter Festival at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 12, 2025. TSAE provides home station, expeditionary, rotational and contingency training support across assigned Areas of Responsibility in order to build readiness and increase interoperability of all U.S. assigned, attached, regionally aligned forces, our Multi-National Partners, and Allies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)