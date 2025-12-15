(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TSAE Winter Fest. [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    TSAE Winter Fest.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Spc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Members assigned to Training Support Activity Europe and The Bavaria Community And Spouses’ Club, pose for a photo during TSAE Winter Festival at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 12, 2025. TSAE provides home station, expeditionary, rotational and contingency training support across assigned Areas of Responsibility in order to build readiness and increase interoperability of all U.S. assigned, attached, regionally aligned forces, our Multi-National Partners, and Allies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 03:08
    Photo ID: 9444799
    VIRIN: 251212-A-FT253-1121
    Resolution: 5976x3984
    Size: 11.43 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TSAE Winter Fest. [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TSAE Winter Fest.
    TSAE Winter Fest.
    TSAE Winter Fest.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    TSAE
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery