USS Michael Murphy Pulls into Guam

Cmdr. Caitlin Cunningham, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), observes the pier from the pilot house as the ship docks at Naval Station Guam Dec. 11, 2025. Michael Murphy, assigned to Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonteil Johnson)