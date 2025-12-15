(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Michael Murphy Pulls into Guam

    AT SEA

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonteil Johnson 

    USS MICHAEL MURPHY

    Cmdr. Caitlin Cunningham, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), observes the pier from the pilot house as the ship docks at Naval Station Guam Dec. 11, 2025. Michael Murphy, assigned to Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonteil Johnson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Michael Murphy Pulls into Guam, by PO1 Jonteil Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112)

