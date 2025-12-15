432nd Mission Support Group firefighters extinguish a fire during training at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 11, 2025. The firefighters were training in a course called mobile aircraft fire training which prepares firefighters for real-world situations involving downed aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 18:52
|Photo ID:
|9444189
|VIRIN:
|251211-F-YY907-2128
|Resolution:
|5175x3450
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Creech firefighters conduct MAFT training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Victoria Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.