    Creech firefighters conduct MAFT training [Image 6 of 10]

    Creech firefighters conduct MAFT training

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Nuzzi 

    432nd Wing   

    Tyler Jubala and Scott Brady, 432nd Mission Support Group firefighter extinguishes a fire during training at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 11, 2025. The firefighters were training in a course called mobile aircraft fire training which prepares firefighters for real-world situations involving downed aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Nuzzi)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 18:52
    Photo ID: 9444184
    VIRIN: 251211-F-YY907-2117
    Resolution: 5622x3748
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    This work, Creech firefighters conduct MAFT training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Victoria Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    432nd Wing
    MAFT
    Firefighters
    432nd MSG

