Creech firefighters conduct MAFT training

Johnny Romero-Nunez, 432nd Mission Support Squadron firefighter, tests a fire hose prior to training at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 11, 2025. The firefighters were training in a course called mobile aircraft fire training which prepares firefighters for real-world situations involving downed aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Nuzzi)