AFRC leaders ride in parade, represent Robins AFB

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Stacey Scarisbrick, left, director of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection at Headquarters Air Force Reserve, and Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, command chief master sergeant of Air Force Reserve Command, wave at community members during the Warner Robins Holiday parade, Warner Robins, Georgia, December 13, 2025. Scarisbrick and Nuñez represented the Air Force Reserve Command and Robins Air Force Base in the parade drawing nearly 20,000 people from the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roger Parsons)