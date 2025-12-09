Army Reserve Center on Camp Williams Signals Generational Change for the Utah National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

By summer 2026, more than 2,000 Army Reserve soldiers and roughly 500 full-time personnel currently stationed at historic Fort Douglas in Salt Lake City will move south and call Camp Williams home. The move consolidates three major Army Reserve commands onto the growing training post south of the Point of the Mountain, marking the largest single influx of new personnel in Camp Williams’ modern history.