Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Center on Camp Williams Signals Generational Change for the Utah National Guard [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Reserve Center on Camp Williams Signals Generational Change for the Utah National Guard

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    By summer 2026, more than 2,000 Army Reserve soldiers and roughly 500 full-time personnel currently stationed at historic Fort Douglas in Salt Lake City will move south and call Camp Williams home. The move consolidates three major Army Reserve commands onto the growing training post south of the Point of the Mountain, marking the largest single influx of new personnel in Camp Williams’ modern history.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 12:50
    Photo ID: 9442850
    VIRIN: 251202-A-DA103-3526
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Center on Camp Williams Signals Generational Change for the Utah National Guard [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve Center on Camp Williams Signals Generational Change for the Utah National Guard
    Army Reserve Center on Camp Williams Signals Generational Change for the Utah National Guard
    Army Reserve Center on Camp Williams Signals Generational Change for the Utah National Guard
    Army Reserve Center on Camp Williams Signals Generational Change for the Utah National Guard
    Army Reserve Center on Camp Williams Signals Generational Change for the Utah National Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve Center on Camp Williams Signals Generational Change for the Utah National Guard

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download