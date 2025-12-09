U.S. Marines with the Parris Island Marine Band, Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, perform for a Holiday Concert at the Community Bible Church, Beaufort, S.C., Dec. 12, 2025. The Parris Island Marine Band performs Christmas music at concerts around the Low Country, spreading Marine Corps tradition and holiday cheer. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)
This work, Parris Island Marine Band Holiday Concert [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.