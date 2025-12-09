Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Parris Island Marine Band Holiday Concert [Image 9 of 14]

    Parris Island Marine Band Holiday Concert

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines with the Parris Island Marine Band, Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, perform for a Holiday Concert at the Community Bible Church, Beaufort, S.C., Dec. 12, 2025. The Parris Island Marine Band performs Christmas music at concerts around the Low Country, spreading Marine Corps tradition and holiday cheer. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parris Island Marine Band Holiday Concert [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

