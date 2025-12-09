Pendrick at Fort Rucker

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Kelly Morris    

    Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office

    Pendrick Lamar, a Los Angeles-based songwriter and producer, conducts a Creative Engagement with the Arts event, "Songwriting with Pendrick," at the Lake Lodge conference room at Fort Rucker, Ala., Dec. 12, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 09:56
    Photo ID: 9442348
    VIRIN: 251212-A-LO141-8064
    Resolution: 5500x3463
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    imcom
    fort rucker
    songwriting
    avcoe
    mwr
    t2com

