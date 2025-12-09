Pendrick Lamar, a Los Angeles-based songwriter and producer, conducts a Creative Engagement with the Arts event, "Songwriting with Pendrick," at the Lake Lodge conference room at Fort Rucker, Ala., Dec. 12, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 09:56
|Photo ID:
|9442348
|VIRIN:
|251212-A-LO141-8064
|Resolution:
|5500x3463
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pendrick at Fort Rucker, by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.