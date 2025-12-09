Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arlington National Cemetery 2025 Wreaths Across America [Image 4 of 8]

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel 

    Communication Directorate             

    Police officers and family members commemorate U.S. Army Capt. Christopher J. Sullivan, an armor officer with 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia, Dec. 13, 2025. Each December, volunteers place wreaths as a way to honor and remember all those laid to rest at the Arlington National Cemetery. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)

    Remember
    Wreaths Across America
    Arlington National Cemetary
    Honor

