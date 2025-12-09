Arlington National Cemetery 2025 Wreaths Across America

Police officers and family members commemorate U.S. Army Capt. Christopher J. Sullivan, an armor officer with 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia, Dec. 13, 2025. Each December, volunteers place wreaths as a way to honor and remember all those laid to rest at the Arlington National Cemetery. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)
|12.13.2025
|12.15.2025 09:50
|9442332
|251213-M-EG001-1035
|6542x4363
|7.34 MB
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|0
