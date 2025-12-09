Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    LANDSTUHL, Germany - Competitors carry a simulated casualty during the 2025 Europe Best Medic Competition held Dec. 9-12. The rigorous 4-day competition pushed the competitors to their limits, testing their physical and mental stamina as well as their tactical medical expertise and Soldiers’ skills. The rigorous competition forced the competitors to demonstrate their expertise and skill in a variety of tasks to include combat water survival swim training, the expert physical fitness assessment, a foot march, weapons qualification and stress shoots with the M4A1 carbine, tactical combat casualty care, prolonged casualty care, a written test, aid station operations and day and night land navigation. The winners of this competition will go on to represent their organizations in the U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark, Jr. Best Medic Competition that will be held at Fort Sam Houston, Texas in February 2026.

