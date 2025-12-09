Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LANDSTUHL, Germany - Competitors carry a simulated casualty during the 2025 Europe Best Medic Competition held Dec. 9-12. The rigorous 4-day competition pushed the competitors to their limits, testing their physical and mental stamina as well as their tactical medical expertise and Soldiers’ skills. The rigorous competition forced the competitors to demonstrate their expertise and skill in a variety of tasks to include combat water survival swim training, the expert physical fitness assessment, a foot march, weapons qualification and stress shoots with the M4A1 carbine, tactical combat casualty care, prolonged casualty care, a written test, aid station operations and day and night land navigation. The winners of this competition will go on to represent their organizations in the U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark, Jr. Best Medic Competition that will be held at Fort Sam Houston, Texas in February 2026.