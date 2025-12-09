Lighting Liberty

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Santa Claus rides in a firetruck with firefighters from the 48th Civil Engineering Squadron as they approach the crowd during the tree lighting ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, Dec. 4, 2025. Children were able to share their Christmas wishes from inside the firetruck following the escort. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rilynn Jacobs)