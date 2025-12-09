Santa Claus rides in a firetruck with firefighters from the 48th Civil Engineering Squadron as they approach the crowd during the tree lighting ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, Dec. 4, 2025. Children were able to share their Christmas wishes from inside the firetruck following the escort. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rilynn Jacobs)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 05:09
|Photo ID:
|9442030
|VIRIN:
|251204-F-GU217-1194
|Resolution:
|3642x2659
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lighting Liberty [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rilynn Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.