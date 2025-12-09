Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lighting Liberty [Image 8 of 9]

    Lighting Liberty

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel 

    48th Fighter Wing

    Reindeer greet U.S. Air Force friends and families during a tree lighting ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, Dec. 4, 2025. The ceremony featured a variety of Christmas characters in a military setting, providing a source of both mission pride and holiday spirit. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 05:09
    Photo ID: 9442029
    VIRIN: 251204-F-KS548-1055
    Resolution: 5460x3633
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lighting Liberty [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

