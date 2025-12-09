Lighting Liberty

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Reindeer greet U.S. Air Force friends and families during a tree lighting ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, Dec. 4, 2025. The ceremony featured a variety of Christmas characters in a military setting, providing a source of both mission pride and holiday spirit. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)