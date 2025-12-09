Lighting Liberty

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force family and friends gather around the installation Christmas tree during a tree lighting ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, Dec. 4, 2025. Traditionally, the family of a deployed member illuminates the tree during the annual ceremony, honoring the sacrifices and resilience of service members and their loved ones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)