Lighting Liberty

U.S. Air Force families and friends gather for a tree lighting ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, Dec. 4, 2025. The annual tree lighting ceremony is held to kick off the holiday season on the installation, bringing together military and local communities in a festive celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)