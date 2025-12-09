Lighting Liberty

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force family, assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, activate a switch to turn on the lights during a tree lighting ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, Dec. 4, 2025. Traditionally, a family of a deployed member illuminates the tree during the annual ceremony, honoring the sacrifices and resilience of service members and their loved ones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)