U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jayda Mayfield-McCollough, 48th Chapel religious affairs journeyman, addresses attendees at a tree lighting ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, Dec. 4, 2025. The annual tree lighting ceremony is held to kick off the holiday season on the installation, bringing together military and local communities in a festive celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 05:09
|Photo ID:
|9442024
|VIRIN:
|251204-F-KS548-1149
|Resolution:
|5506x3663
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lighting Liberty [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.