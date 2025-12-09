Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force families and friends make festive treats during a tree lighting ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, Dec. 4, 2025. The tree lighting was a culmination of three events, Yuletide, a cantata and the Lighting Liberty Tree lighting ceremony, all focusing on community support and festive family fun. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)