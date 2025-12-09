U.S. Air Force families and friends make festive treats during a tree lighting ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, Dec. 4, 2025. The tree lighting was a culmination of three events, Yuletide, a cantata and the Lighting Liberty Tree lighting ceremony, all focusing on community support and festive family fun. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 05:09
|Photo ID:
|9442023
|VIRIN:
|251204-F-KS548-1248
|Resolution:
|2443x3084
|Size:
|850.42 KB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lighting Liberty [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.