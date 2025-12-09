U.S. Air Force Senior MSgt. Christopher Johnson, 48th Chapel superintendent of religious affairs, prepares to address the audience at the 2025 annual Christmas Cantata at RAF Lakenheath, England, Dec. 4, 2025. Children who attend the tri-base schools performed a variety of Christmas carols for an evening focused on unity and shared tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rilynn Jacobs)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 05:09
|Photo ID:
|9442022
|VIRIN:
|251204-F-GU217-1030
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.14 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lighting Liberty [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rilynn Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.