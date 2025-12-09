Lighting Liberty

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior MSgt. Christopher Johnson, 48th Chapel superintendent of religious affairs, prepares to address the audience at the 2025 annual Christmas Cantata at RAF Lakenheath, England, Dec. 4, 2025. Children who attend the tri-base schools performed a variety of Christmas carols for an evening focused on unity and shared tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rilynn Jacobs)