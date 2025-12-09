Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lighting Liberty [Image 1 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lighting Liberty

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rilynn Jacobs 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior MSgt. Christopher Johnson, 48th Chapel superintendent of religious affairs, prepares to address the audience at the 2025 annual Christmas Cantata at RAF Lakenheath, England, Dec. 4, 2025. Children who attend the tri-base schools performed a variety of Christmas carols for an evening focused on unity and shared tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rilynn Jacobs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 05:09
    Photo ID: 9442022
    VIRIN: 251204-F-GU217-1030
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lighting Liberty [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rilynn Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lighting Liberty
    Lighting Liberty
    Lighting Liberty
    Lighting Liberty
    Lighting Liberty
    Lighting Liberty
    Lighting Liberty
    Lighting Liberty
    Lighting Liberty

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    48th FW
    Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Yuletide
    Community
    48th Chapel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download