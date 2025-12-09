VMGR-152 lands at Ie Shima to certified airfield operational readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing prepares to land at Ie Shima training facility, Japan, Nov. 5, 2025. An airfield certification flight is a process where the safety and operational readiness are tested to receive a certificate of approval. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale)