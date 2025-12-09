APRA HARBOR, Guam (Dec. 11, 2025) - Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) pulls into Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit, Dec. 11. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
(U.S. Navy photo by Valerie Maigue)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2025 21:37
|Photo ID:
|9441828
|VIRIN:
|251211-N-VV159-1017
|Resolution:
|4929x3286
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
