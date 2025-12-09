Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Pulls into Naval Base Guam [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Pulls into Naval Base Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Valerie Lynn Maigue 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Dec. 11, 2025) - Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) pulls into Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit, Dec. 11. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Valerie Maigue)

