APRA HARBOR, Guam (Dec. 11, 2025) - Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) pulls into Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit, Dec. 11. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



(U.S. Navy photo by Valerie Maigue)