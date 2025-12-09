Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan inspires ROKAF Academy cadets [Image 10 of 10]

    GUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Republic of Korea Air Force Academy cadets watch an MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron taxi across the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 10, 2025. This visit gave the cadets a hands-on opportunity to get up close to the drone, allowing them to touch and examine its features. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.14.2025 21:01
    Photo ID: 9441778
    VIRIN: 251210-F-ST571-1245
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: GUNSAN, KR
