Kunsan inspires ROKAF Academy cadets

Republic of Korea Air Force Academy cadets watch an MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron taxi across the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 10, 2025. This visit gave the cadets a hands-on opportunity to get up close to the drone, allowing them to touch and examine its features. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)
12.10.2025
12.14.2025
|9441778
|251210-F-ST571-1245
|6048x4024
|2.41 MB
GUNSAN, KR
|2
|1
