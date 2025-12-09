Kunsan inspires ROKAF Academy cadets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Republic of Korea Air Force Academy cadet poses in front of an MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 10, 2025. This visit gave the cadets a hands-on opportunity to get up close to the drone, allowing them to touch and examine its features. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)