Kunsan inspires ROKAF Academy cadets

Republic of Korea Air Force Academy cadets touch the tail of an MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 10, 2025. The MQ-9 is a multi-mission, medium-altitude, long-endurance remotely piloted aircraft designed for dynamic execution targets and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)