Kunsan inspires ROKAF Academy cadets

Republic of Korea Air Force Academy cadets inspect an MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 10, 2025. This engagement served as a valuable opportunity for the U.S. to strengthen its partnership with South Korea by fostering deeper understanding and connection between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)
