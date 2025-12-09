Republic of Korea Air Force Academy cadets inspect the tail of an MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 10, 2025. The cadets were also given a 431st ERS mission briefing that covered the MQ-9’s key features, operating procedures and the various missions it supports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2025 20:58
|Photo ID:
|9441773
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-ST571-1174
|Resolution:
|3331x5007
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|GUNSAN, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kunsan inspires ROKAF Academy cadets [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.