11th MEU Marines, Sailors Prepare Brunch for the Crew Aboard the USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Marina Esquivel, a food service specialist with 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, smiles for a picture in the galley aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 14, 2025. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)