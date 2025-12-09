Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Prepare Brunch for the Crew Aboard the USS Boxer [Image 2 of 4]

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Prepare Brunch for the Crew Aboard the USS Boxer

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.14.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Marina Esquivel, a food service specialist with 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, serves food to the crew aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 14, 2025. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)

