USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Maintenance in the Gulf of Oman

251211-N-IE405-1005 GULF OF OMAN (Dec. 11, 2025) U.S. Navy Damage Control Fireman Apprentice Alberto Grees, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), checks the pressure of the self-contained breathing apparatus cylinder aboard the ship in the Gulf of Oman. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)