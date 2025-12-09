USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Reenlistment Ceremony in Jebel-Ali, United Arab Emirates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251209-N-IE405-3052 JEBEL-ALI, United Arab Emirates (Dec. 9, 2025) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Demyka Bland, right, receives a certificate of reenlistment from U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Omari Eastman aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)