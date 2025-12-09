USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Sails in the Arabian Gulf

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251213-N-IE405-3016 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 13, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) transits the Arabian Gulf at sunset. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)