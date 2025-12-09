Headquarters Support Company Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cpt. Alexander Knell relinquishes command of Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 28th Infantry Division to Cpt. Christi Bambach by passing of the guidon at Harrisburg Military Post, Dec. 14, 2025. The passing of the company guidon symbolizes the formal transfer and responsibility for a unit to the new commander.