Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Headquarters Support Company Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Headquarters Support Company Change of Command Ceremony

    HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell 

    28th Infantry Division

    Cpt. Alexander Knell relinquishes command of Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 28th Infantry Division to Cpt. Christi Bambach by passing of the guidon at Harrisburg Military Post, Dec. 14, 2025. The passing of the company guidon symbolizes the formal transfer and responsibility for a unit to the new commander.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.14.2025 15:12
    Photo ID: 9441587
    VIRIN: 251214-Z-SW312-1001
    Resolution: 2634x4032
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters Support Company Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Kayden Bedwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Headquarters Support Company Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters Support Company Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters Support Company Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters Support Company Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pennsylvania

    Change of Command Ceremony

    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    28ID
    PA NG
    Pennsylvania National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download