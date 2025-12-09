Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Transits the Strait of Hormuz

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Transits the Strait of Hormuz

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

    251213-N-IE405-3133 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Dec. 13, 2025) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 1st Class Richard Williams, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), uses a sextant to measure the sun's angle during a Strait of Hormuz transit. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ
    This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Transits the Strait of Hormuz [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Fifth Fleet
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    Strait of Hormuz
    patrol
    navigation
    CENTCOM

