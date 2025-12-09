USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Transits the Strait of Hormuz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251213-N-IE405-3133 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Dec. 13, 2025) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 1st Class Richard Williams, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), uses a sextant to measure the sun's angle during a Strait of Hormuz transit. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)