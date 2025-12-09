Dawn Patrol

Hawaiʻi Air National Guard Airmen conduct maintenance on a KC-135 Stratotanker at dawn prior to an aerial refueling mission at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaiʻi, Dec. 1, 2025. The 203rd Air Refueling Squadron “Hoku’s” provide critical aerial refueling capabilities in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command operations and global mobility missions worldwide. (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)
|12.01.2025
|12.14.2025 14:54
|9441584
|251201-Z-RV808-8119
|4940x7410
|7.3 MB
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|2
|0
