    Dawn Patrol [Image 3 of 3]

    Dawn Patrol

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Hawaiʻi Air National Guard Airmen conduct maintenance on a KC-135 Stratotanker at dawn prior to an aerial refueling mission at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaiʻi, Dec. 1, 2025. The 203rd Air Refueling Squadron “Hoku’s” provide critical aerial refueling capabilities in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command operations and global mobility missions worldwide. (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    HIANG
    154WG
    Dawn Patrol
    203rdARS
    Hokus

