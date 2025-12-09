Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Sails in the Gulf of Oman [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Sails in the Gulf of Oman

    GULF OF OMAN

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

    251213-N-IE405-3056 GULF OF OMAN (Dec. 13, 2025) U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate Seaman Keivon Woods, right, stands starboard lookout watch while U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Bo Tipler stands small craft action team lookout watch from the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) in the Gulf of Oman. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.14.2025 15:08
    Photo ID: 9441581
    VIRIN: 251213-N-IE405-3056
    Resolution: 5948x4000
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Sails in the Gulf of Oman [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Sails in the Gulf of Oman
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Sails in the Gulf of Oman
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Transits the Strait of Hormuz

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gulf of Oman
    U.S. Fifth Fleet
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    patrol
    CENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download