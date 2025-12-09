USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Sails in the Gulf of Oman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251213-N-IE405-3056 GULF OF OMAN (Dec. 13, 2025) U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate Seaman Keivon Woods, right, stands starboard lookout watch while U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Bo Tipler stands small craft action team lookout watch from the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) in the Gulf of Oman. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)