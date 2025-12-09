USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Sails in the Gulf of Oman

251213-N-IE405-3049 GULF OF OMAN (Dec. 13, 2025) U.S. Navy Ensign Richard Graham, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), stands watch in the pilothouse as the ship transits the Gulf of Oman. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2025 15:08
|Photo ID:
|9441577
|VIRIN:
|251213-N-IE405-3049
|Resolution:
|5282x3655
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|GULF OF OMAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
