USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Sea-and-Anchor, Departs Jebel-Ali, United Arab Emirates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251210-N-IE405-1103 ARABIAN SEA (Dec. 10, 2025) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class Daniel Eloy, left, and U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Randal Brockmeyer, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), stand small craft action team lookouit watch during a sea-and-anchor evolution in the Arabian Sea. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)