    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Sea-and-Anchor, Departs Jebel-Ali, United Arab Emirates [Image 2 of 2]

    JEBEL-ALI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

    251210-N-IE405-1103 ARABIAN SEA (Dec. 10, 2025) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class Daniel Eloy, left, and U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Randal Brockmeyer, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), stand small craft action team lookouit watch during a sea-and-anchor evolution in the Arabian Sea. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.14.2025 15:08
    Photo ID: 9441576
    VIRIN: 251210-N-IE405-1103
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: JEBEL-ALI, AE
    This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Sea-and-Anchor, Departs Jebel-Ali, United Arab Emirates [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United Arab Emirates
    Arabian Sea
    U.S. Fifth Fleet
    SCAT
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    patrol

