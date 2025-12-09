USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Sea-and-Anchor, Departs Jebel-Ali, United Arab Emirates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251210-N-IE405-1030 JEBEL-ALI, United Arab Emirates (Dec. 10, 2025) U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), conduct line-handling during a sea-and-anchor evolution in Jebel-Ali, United Arab Emirates. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)