    313 deer taken during Fort McCoy’s 2025 gun-deer season [Image 5 of 10]

    313 deer taken during Fort McCoy’s 2025 gun-deer season

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A successful hunt is shown Nov. 23, 2025, during the 2025 gun-deer season at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the season, 313 deer were harvested. The hunt takes place each year on post to keep the installation's deer herd within manageable numbers. (Contributed photo)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.14.2025 00:36
    Photo ID: 9441329
    VIRIN: 251210-A-OK556-5457
    Resolution: 468x624
    Size: 111.5 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy natural resources management
    Army wildlife management
    Wisconsin
    2025 gun-deer season

