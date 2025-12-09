Krauss promoted to colonel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, Kentucky’s adjutant general, speaks during the promotion ceremony of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Krauss at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 7, 2025. Krauss, commander of the 123rd Mission Support Group, was promoted to the rank of colonel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett)