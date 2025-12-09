Krauss promoted to colonel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 123rd Airlift Wing Honor Guard presents the colors during a promotion ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 7, 2025. Kevin Krauss, commander of the 123rd Mission Support Group, was promoted to the rank of colonel during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett)