The 123rd Airlift Wing Honor Guard presents the colors during a promotion ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 7, 2025. Kevin Krauss, commander of the 123rd Mission Support Group, was promoted to the rank of colonel during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2025 12:12
|Photo ID:
|9440911
|VIRIN:
|250907-Z-HJ977-1054
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Krauss promoted to colonel [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Angelee Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.