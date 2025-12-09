Krauss promoted to colonel

Lt. Col. Kevin Krauss, commander or the 123rd Mission Support Group, is promoted to the rank of colonel during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 7, 2025. The group is the most diverse organization on base, with responsibility for logistics, civil engineering, security forces, fire protection, communications and force support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2025 12:12
|Photo ID:
|9440907
|VIRIN:
|250907-Z-HJ977-1307
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
