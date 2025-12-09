Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Krauss promoted to colonel [Image 3 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Krauss promoted to colonel

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Kevin Krauss, commander or the 123rd Mission Support Group, is promoted to the rank of colonel during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 7, 2025. The group is the most diverse organization on base, with responsibility for logistics, civil engineering, security forces, fire protection, communications and force support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.13.2025 12:12
    Photo ID: 9440907
    VIRIN: 250907-Z-HJ977-1307
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Krauss promoted to colonel [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Angelee Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Krauss promoted to colonel
    Krauss promoted to colonel
    Krauss promoted to colonel
    Krauss promoted to colonel
    Krauss promoted to colonel
    Krauss promoted to colonel
    Krauss promoted to colonel
    Krauss promoted to colonel
    Krauss promoted to colonel
    Krauss promoted to colonel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Promotion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download