    Sailing With Airmen [Image 3 of 3]

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    10.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Navy Chief Boatswain’s Mate Clinet Jordan, maritime advisor of Task Force Philippines and senior enlisted leader of Joint Coordination Element West, explains his role and the type of training he instructs to U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron at Manila, Philippines, Oct. 23, 2025. This meeting created an opportunity for members from the 11th CABS to learn about the different roles U.S. forces perform in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

