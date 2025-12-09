Sailing With Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Chief Boatswain’s Mate Clinet Jordan, maritime advisor of Task Force Philippines and senior enlisted leader of Joint Coordination Element West, explains his role and the type of training he instructs to U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Blake Harris, 11th Combat Air Base Squadron air traffic control tower supervisor, at Manila, Philippines Oct. 23, 2025. This meeting created an opportunity for members from the 11th CABS to learn about the different roles U.S. forces perform in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)