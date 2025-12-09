Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett works on damage control in Oceania

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson 

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    U.S. Coast Guard Fireman Davis Adams, a member of the engineering department assigned to national security cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) stands in the damage control locker Feb. 18, 2025. While on patrol, the engineering department continuously works to maintain the cutter in order to complete the mission. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 16:12
    Photo ID: 9440156
    VIRIN: 250218-G-PA286-1015
    Resolution: 2048x1369
    Size: 665.42 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
