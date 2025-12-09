Coast Guard Cutter Midgett works on damage control in Oceania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Fireman Davis Adams, a member of the engineering department assigned to national security cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) stands in the damage control locker Feb. 18, 2025. While on patrol, the engineering department continuously works to maintain the cutter in order to complete the mission. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)